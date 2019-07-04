Human bones found in a bag hanging on the door of a New Jersey cafe

(CNN) — Employees at the State Line Lookout Cafe in Palisades Interstate Park in Alpine, New Jersey, got a surprise when they went to work on Monday.

Hanging on the door was a bag of human bones.

The employees contacted the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department to report what they suspected was a bag of human remains, which has since been confirmed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office has launched an official investigation.

“The remains will be submitted to a lab for identification and will be compared to missing person records,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office has been tasked with analyzing the bones, while the prosecutor’s Cold Case Unit will be working to investigate and identify the remains.

Dr. Zhongxue Hua, who serves as the county medical examiner, would not comment as it is an ongoing investigation.

“(An) individual who left the bag of remains on the snack stand door was located and directed law enforcement officers to the location where the remains were found,” Musella said. “Additional bones and some personal items were discovered at the site.”

It’s unknown if the person who found the bones is a suspect in the investigation. CNN has reached out to Musella for further comment.