How two local organizations are preparing to bring relief to those in Dorian’s path

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Red Cross and Convoy of Hope are preparing to travel to Florida to offer disaster relief to those in Dorian’s path.

Both have prepared food, water, hygiene products, and essentials for victims if needed.

The Red Cross is sending 10 emergency response vehicles today from St. Louis to Alabama and will stay there until they-re assigned to go up the coast.

The Convoy of Hope has a disaster relief team that has several mobile units ready to go including a mobile office unit, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room.

The units being sent are used to focus relief efforts on the victims.

Stacy Lamb, senior director of Convoy of Hope’s disaster services, explains why bringing so much is a good thing for everyone.

“So to not be a burden to the local church, the local community that’s coming in to be able to help, and say hey, we don’t need anything from you, you don’t have to support us, we just need a location and we’re here to support you.”

Both Red Cross and Convoy of Hope are accepting cash donations online and say the funds are needed to buy supplies and send them to victims as soon as possible.