‘How-to’ workshop gives tips to aspiring artists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Artists aspiring to get their work shown in festivals and galleries had a chance to learn many tips and tricks from art show representatives earlier today.

A “how-to” workshop included reps from Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street, Art in the Park and others from regional art shows.

The Coordinator of the Moon City Creative District, Linda Passeri, shared some of the tips the workshop has to offer for local artists.

“Taking photos of your work to submit,” Passeri said. “How to submit your application. What will give you a leg up in your application, and then tips on displaying and tents. Then just some etiquette for art shows, things that may be allowable at craft shows, maybe not at a juried art show.”

The workshop covered benefits of selling art at juried shows, do’s and don’ts of applying for space at shows and proper types of displays.