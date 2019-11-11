How to stay ahead of the winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With a wintry mix and a cold blast to follow, now is the time to think ahead for the winter season.

Prepare Now

  • Know the forecast and stay up to date to know the threats for your area.
  • Have a winter weather safety kit in your car, click here to know what you should have in it.
  • Prepare your home, seal any drafts from outdoor windows and door.
  • Gather non-perishable foods, extra blankets, and a weather radio.
  • Know the signs of hypothermia.

How to survive the storm

  • Have a full tank of gas before the storm hits, in case you need to travel anywhere
  • Stay off roads if at all possible. If trapped in your car, then stay inside.
  • Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, then wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
  • Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
  • Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.
  • Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia and begin treatment right away.
  • Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Respond

  • In case of an emergency, call 911, do not drive if you do not feel comfortable.
  • Go to a cold shelter if you lose power to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

