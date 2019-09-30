How to protect yourself from the upcoming flu season

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — It may not feel like it outside, but flu season is already upon us, so the sooner you protect yourself, the better.
Here is what your options are to fend off the flu before it’s too late.
Thanks to the Flu Coalition, these clinics are free for uninsured Greene County adult residents only, and are available at the following times:
- Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9:00 a.m. – noon
Salvation Army, 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway
- Monday, Oct. 14, 9:00 a.m. – noon
Crosslines, 615 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Hand-in-Hand Multicultural Center, 1436 W. Hovey
- Wednesday, Oct. 16, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 N. Summit Ave.
- Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
South Fremont Freewill Baptist & Korean Church, 4547 S. Fremont Ave.
- Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
