SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Parts of the Ozarks saw some winter weather today spanning from snow to sleet to graupel and rain. The moisture has moved out of Springfield, and temperatures will continue to drop.

Cold air will be setting in tonight once this moisture moves to the east along with the clouds. Once the clouds move out, temperatures will dip below 32 degrees.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect Friday at midnight through 9 am Friday for a majority of the Ozarks.

Make sure to protect your plants tonight if you have already purchased them for the Spring by either bringing them indoors if able to or draping a sheet over them to prevent them from dying.

This type of weather is perfectly normal for the end of March. On average, Springfield sees the last freeze on April 15th and later for areas to the east and northeast.