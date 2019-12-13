How to prevent porch piracy for the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– ‘Tis the season… to be aware of porch pirates. Whether you’re buying gifts for other people, or treating yourself to seasonal deals, the holiday season means a spike in home deliveries.

According to Shopify’s holiday shopping predictions of 2019, 28% of consumers plan to do their holiday shopping exclusively online.

However, roughly 36% of Americans report having a package stolen at least once in their lives, which is why the Republic Police Department says prevention is key when looking to outsmart porch pirates.

“I try to either send it to an address of a family member that I know will be home or I let a neighbor know to keep an eye on my residence,” said Officer Justin Warnow. “Sometimes on websites you can choose whether you can ask for a signature.”

Interested in other options?

There is an app called eNeighbr that’s available on most smartphones. eNeighbr connects you with local stores and neighbors who are available to receive your deliveries. The company says it will insure each package up to $300.

Amazon also recently launched an in-store pickup called, Amazon Hub Counter. The company says the service gives customers the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at a partner location.