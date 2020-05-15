How to help your pets adjust to you going back to work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Dogs and cats have gotten used to their owners working from home for nearly three months. Some pets are going to have a hard time as their companions head back to the office.

Owner of Side Kick Dog Training in Springfield, Misti Fry, has some tips on how to make this abrupt transition easier on your pets.

“What I’ve been advising my clients is to get them use to being crated again or away from the owners maybe leave them at home, so they get back in the swing of things. My best advice is physical exercise, mental exercise, so lots of brain games. Once you get back in that routine, try to keep it as steady as you can for your dog,” says Misti.

She says it would be logistically hard to make the transition from working from home to going back to work smooth since our transition to work was not as smooth.

“I think us humans are going to struggle with it too because we’ve settled in to not being as crazy, not going back to work. Now we have to go back to the office. It’s going to be an abrupt change, just helping them cope with physical and mental exercise as best as you can,” says Misti.