How to help those who are dealing with grief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After what happened last week when three little girls died in an accident, we wanted to explore how people deal with grief.

At the candlelight vigil last night, pastor Brian Jump says when someone leaves unexpectedly, it puts someone’s life on hold. It brings pressure, stress, emptiness, pain and heartache. “Anytime someone leaves unexpectedly, it puts everything on hold. It brings pressures and stresses into our lives that weren’t there before. There’s emptiness, pain and heartache.”

Jeanene Gerhardt, with the Lost and Found Grief Center, says really the only thing you can do is be with the person. “If I’ve heard once I’ve heard a hundred times from grieving people that, the best thing that you can do for me, is just walk beside me.”

she says people who are grieving often want to hear about their loved ones.”They may not want to hear about it in a grocery store, but just a quick note that you send them, oh I remember when your dad did this, and just so they know they’re not forgotten.”

“Give yourself patience and be kind to yourself,” Gerhardt says, “know that it’s going to be hard, and know that you’ll get through it.”

If you want to reach Lost & Found Grieving, call 417-865-9998.