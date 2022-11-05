KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving dinner may cost twice as much as it did last year, even if it’s all from scratch.

The US Department of Agriculture said earlier this month, the average turkey cost $1.99 a pound because of inflation and other factors. That compares to an average cost of $1.15 a pound in 2021.

All of your family’s favorite sides are also expected to cost more to get on the table, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

You can get the majority of what you need for Thanksgiving meals free again this year, thanks to Ibotta.

If you haven’t heard of Ibotta, it’s a cash-back app that you download to your phone or as a browser extension on your computer. After creating an account, users can browse offers at hundreds of retailers nationwide.

Select the offers you like and head to the store. When you’re done shopping, upload your receipt and earn money. Cash out or buy gift cards with the money you earn as soon as you hit $20.

FREE THANKSGIVING FROM IBOTTA

This offer can be redeemed at participating retailers nationwide from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23, while supplies last.

This is what you will get for free after receiving cash back for submitting a receipt:

Butterball Turkey

Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

McCormick Gravy Mix

Kuner’s Green Beans

Note: Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce will replace Bob Evans potatoes when supplies run low

IBOTTA TIPS:

Make sure brands and sizes match the details Ibotta lists.

Browse the Ibotta app for other good offers, including the “Free Made Easy” and “Hot Deals” sections at the bottom of the home page.

Since the deal is limited, make sure you check the app before you hit the checkout line to make sure it’s still available, and upload your receipt as soon as possible.

This is the third year Ibotta has offered the free Thanksgiving meal deal. The list is a little smaller than the freebies the company offered in the past two years.

This year the company is also to Feeding America to help provide thousands of meals for people facing food insecurity across America.