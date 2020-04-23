How to avoid falling for stimulus check scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stimulus checks are on the way and so are the scams.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced in a White House press conference Tuesday paper checks have started to be mailed out this week to folks who do not have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is warning folks of a rise in COVID-19 related scams sent via email, phone call, text message, or social media.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of the BBB, says scammers may try to persuade you to give them personal or banking information by saying your check is ready to be deposited, you just need you to click a link or fill out certain criteria to collect it.

Here are some other tips to keep in mind: