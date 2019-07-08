How the Fourth fared for boat rental businesses

BRANSON, Mo. – Two local boat-rental businesses were happy with the boom in tourism July 4th brought to the Ozarks.

“It’s been a fantastic Fourth of July,” Patrick Cox, State Park Marina Co-Owner said. “I’d say it ranks up there with the busiest we’ve ever had and really the lake looks wonderful, the water clarity is excellent, given all the rain that we’ve had and all the flooding in the Midwest. We feel very fortunate that Table Rock is normal level. Very busy this week.”

The other business, Lilley’s Landing, said while this weekend had a spike in business, the summer season has been slow due to flooding around the region.

“I think the misconception is that because everybody around us is flooded, we are too,” Phil Lilley, owner of Lilley’s Landing said.

Lilley said they rented almost all their boats out for the Fourth of July, but the weather has taken a toll on many people in Branson.

“Yeah, we’ve had people cancel because of flooding,” Lilley said. “They’ve had wind damage, they’ve had water damage. You know, we’re isolated. We just didn’t get it.

“That’s one thing I think we battle and a lot of Bransonites battle is people think that we’re flooded or think things that really aren’t true.”

Lilley says he expects the rest of July will bring in more business as the summer comes to an end.