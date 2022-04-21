SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Speeding as drivers cut through Springfield’s Parkcrest neighborhood is a concern, and the city has a plan to urge drivers to slow down in the area near Walnut Lawn Street and Campbell Avenue.

Beginning on April 25, crews will begin installing temporary medians, curbs and chicanes at strategic areas of Broadway Avenue between Republic Road and Walnut Lawn Street. Crews will also install those traffic calming elements at two intersections on Westview Street.

(Map courtesy of City of Springfield)

The city will talk to people who live in the Parkcrest neighborhood about the changes. Officials will also discuss the plans with emergency responders.

The City of Springfield said the semi-permanent elements will allow engineers to test their placement and make adjustments. The pilot study will run for six months.