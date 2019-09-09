How the Christian County judicial system is helping students with bad attendance

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County diversion court program starts Sept. 10.

The program identifies around 30 at-risk kids and provides them help to make sure they’re successful at completing school.

Circuit Judge Laura Johnson says in her position as a judge, the vast majority of criminal adult defendants did not graduate high school.

The goal of the program is to intervene long before kids may be in trouble with the law.

The program has five phases, but each kid is different. For example, if a kid’s attendance rate is 60%, the goal is to get it to 80%, then to 90%, then to 100%. But if a kid’s attendance rate is already 80%, the goal may be to get it to 90%, 100%, then work on their grades.

