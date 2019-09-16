How the Census Bureau is preparing for next year

News

by: Madison Hever

Posted: / Updated:

The Census is important for many things, like redistricting, and only happens every ten years.

The region’s Assitant Manager for the Census Bureau, Ellisa Johnson said they are preparing for next year by canvassing addresses.

“There’s so much riding on a complete and accurate census count, congressional representation,” Johnson said. “We’ve got $675 billion on the table that is at risk of being lost if we don’t get an accurate count of the population. So there are all sorts of federal programs that are impacted. There are healthcare programs, childcare programs, schools, and businesses that rely on the data.”

