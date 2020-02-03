How Super Bowl Sunday impacts local pizza businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days in the pizza business.

Local Dominos General Manager Jake Minor says business is up about 50% over a regular Sunday.

Minor says he actually enjoys working Super Bowl Sunday, even though there’s a lot of work that goes into it.

“We don’t get to sit and watch the game like everybody else but it’s important that we’re there for our customers so they can count on us for busy days like today,” Minor said.

He says they put a lot of prep work in before the day gets underway.

“We prep a lot of stuff up ahead of time, that way we can get it out as quickly as possible,” Minor said. “We’ve got extra staff coming in. We have more workers. We probably have about 30 percent more staff today. It is a fun day. We have a lot of fun making a lot of pizzas.

But Minor isn’t the only one who likes working Super Bowl Sunday. Dominos delivery driver Tessa Watts says she also enjoys working busy days like the Super Bowl because it means there isn’t a lot of downtimes.

“I like keeping busy so it’s not slow and boring,” Watts said. “But at the same time, like if you’re in the store, it can get stressful because there’s a lot going on, a lot of people in the store moving around.”

But drivers also get bigger tips on big delivery days like the Super Bowl.

“As compared to a normal day, they’re making a lot more money,” Minor said. “I would say that some of the drivers that are coming in, they’re going to take double the deliveries than they would normally take. Definitely one of the hardest jobs on Super Bowl Sunday, maybe other than the guys out there playing on the field.”

Tessa said she normally makes around 20 deliveries in a shift, but today she expected to make 40 or 50.