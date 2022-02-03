SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to health concerns like slipping and falling, and frostbite when we see weather like this in Springfield, there’s another health concern people need to be aware of. When a winter storm brings more than a foot of snow, there’s a need to shovel sidewalks and driveways, but a local nurse says you need to exercise caution.

Carolyn Beard is CoxHealth’s RN Nurse Manager for Cardiopulmonary Rehab at Wheeler Heart and Vascular Center. She explained several reasons why shoveling snow can be risky for many people.

“When it’s really cold like this with temperatures below zero, the blood vessels constrict and so it makes your blood pressure go up,” Beard explained, “Those folks that already have heart disease that may not know it, it’s a perfect setup for having a heart attack or a stroke.”

She says people overexert themselves and end up in the hospital with a heart attack or a stroke..eventually ending up at the Wheeler Heart and Vascular Center for rehab, where doctors and RNs teach patients recovering from heart attacks or strokes to better tune in to their bodies.

Ways to stay save when shoveling snow

Wear many layers

Only stay outside for 10-15 minutes

When you take a break, go inside and drink some water

Signs of trouble

Chest pain

tightness in the throat

numbness in the hands

shortness of breath

intense headache

beard says to pay attention to the temperature, and spend even less time outside in extremely cold temperatures, advising, “I think with the cold we have on a day like today, 10 minutes is probably enough.” Beard says a break should last at least 10-15 minutes. If those symptoms persist, especially chest pain, then it’s time to call 911 and get help.

Beard said she is seeing more middle-aged people, in their 40’s and 50’s suffer from stroke and heart attacks.

Her advice for people who know they have heart disease, and can afford to wait for the snow to melt: “On a cold day like this, you just need to stay in beside the fire and read a book, Let the snow worry about itself.”