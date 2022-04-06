Voters across the Ozarks voted to pass bond or levy issues to fund improvements to schools on Tuesday.

Ozark School District asked voters to approve both a bond and a levy transfer item on the April 5 ballot. Both issues passed.

Willard voters approved a no-tax-increase bond issue for $29.5 million to build safe rooms and secure entryways. The money will also pay for classroom additions and improvements like upgraded HVAC systems and new roofs.

Voters in Dade County passed a tax levy for Greenfield schools. The no-tax-increase levy will pay for an upgrade to the school’s track, build secure entrances, and improve the current agriculture facility. The levy issue passed with 72% of voters voting for it.

Crane voters passed Proposition Pirates, which did not increase taxes. The money from this levy will pay for a new athletic complex, including a new track and concession stand, parking lot, and restrooms.

Logan-Rogersville Schools will be able to implement plans to renovate, improve, and make additions to district facilities after voters passed a $32 million no-tax-increase bond referendum.

Pleasant Hope School District asked voters to approve $3 million in bonds with no tax increase, which 85% of voters approved. The money will go toward fixing up facilities along with a new playground at the middle school.

75% of voters in the Reeds Spring school district decided in favor of a $40 million, no-tax-increase bond issue Tuesday. The superintendent for Reeds Spring said the money will be used to renovate the district’s primary school and add a storm shelter to the facility.

Purdy School District officials will now be able to make school entrances more secure, renovate the school’s kitchen and cafeteria, and upgrade the science lab after voters approved a no-tax-increase bond issue by 81%.

One of the few school funding issues that asked voters to approve a levy increase Tuesday was from Humansville School District. 63% of voters approved the $3.2 million bond issue that would bring a 50-cent increase per $100 of assessed property value.

Other school districts that will now enjoy more funding after Tuesday’s election are Laquey, Lincoln, McDonald County, Miller County R-III, Southwest R-V, and Spokane.