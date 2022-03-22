CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers who use U.S. Route 65 to commute between Ozark and Branson will notice road work in early April. It’s part of a project to make safety improvements and resurface 65 in Christian and Taney Counties.

The $10 million project targets five intersections along the Route 65 corridor. Contractor crews will start in the Ozark area. Beginning April 4, drivers will see work zone signs and other equipment. Crews will be installing a new guardrail during this time.

Work to build the improvements will begin in mid-May.

This is what the project entails, according to MoDOT:

Resurfacing Route 65 between north of Christian County Route EE in Ozark and north of Missouri Route 76 north of Branson

Route 65 southbound turn lane improvements at Busiek Road

Install offset right turn lanes and extended left turn lane on Route 65 at Christian County Routes A & BB

Curve improvements on Route 65 near Saddlebrooke

Install Route 65 southbound acceleration lane at Brookeside Drive

Install Route 65 southbound offset right turn lane at Route 176 West

Correct superelevation (bank) on Route 65 southbound between Route 176 West and Route 176 East

Install Route 65 northbound offset right turn lane at Route 176 East

High friction surface treatment on Route 65 near Sawmill Road, Woods Fork Road and Route 160

New guardrail installed at several locations

Drivers should expect narrow lanes, with some turn lanes closed during the project. There could be delays, so during busy times, MoDOT says drivers should find alternate routes and always be on the lookout for workers.

The project is scheduled to be done by November of 2023.