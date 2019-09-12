How much taxpayers paid during Greitens’ legal case

Mo. — Taxpayer dollars were used during former Governor Eric Greitens’ legal case back in 2017.

An audit released today by Nicole Galloway shows that during a legal battle over Greitens use of a confidential messaging app.

The governor’s office used a little more than $201,000 to cover legal expenses.

Almost $23,000 from the attorney general’s office was also used to cover those costs.

You may remember the lawsuit alleged that Greiten’s office used the app called “Confide” to subvert Missouri’s open record laws.

The case was later dismissed.

Neither the governor’s office nor the attorney general’s office commented on this news.