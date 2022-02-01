SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in the Ozarks have had a reprieve from Missouri’s cold temperatures, but now a winter storm is closing in.

A cold front will be bringing some showers to the Ozarks with more moderate rainfall tonight. This cold front is setting the stage for a winter storm to move into the region by tonight into Wednesday. Multiple areas of low pressure will impact Springfield and other areas in the Ozarks with wintry precipitation.

Meteorologists say sleet will begin to mix with freezing rain for the first half of Wednesday with snow starting in the afternoon.

This will be a multi-day weather event. Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner’s evening forecast shows the heaviest snow will fall Wednesday after sunset, continuing through Thursday overnight. The Springfield area is expected to see 8-10 inches of snow. Totals rise north of Springfield. The Branson area could see 6-8 inches and 3-6 inches in West Plains.

Road Conditions

With this winter storm heading for the Ozarks, it’s important to keep an eye on road conditions and power outages.

Here are some websites to check throughout the next couple of days: