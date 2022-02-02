BRANSON, Mo. — Our meteorologists have increased the amount of snow Branson, Missouri could see as a snowstorm blows into the Ozarks.

Branson, Missouri could see as much as 9 inches of snow by the time snow stops Thursday night. Meteorologist Savannah Tennyson says localized higher amounts are possible, as Branson sees heavy bands of snow overnight.

Residents will see a lull in precipitation Thursday before the final wave of snow pushes through. Roads will be very slick and temperatures will be below freezing through Saturday. It will feel like the low teens or upper single digits.









Hotels in Branson are offering discounted rates for anyone who needs a place to stay in the winter storm. Some travelers may be stuck since the Springfield-Branson National Airport is reporting major delays.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.

Here is how KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox will keep you updated through the storm: