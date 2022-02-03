SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm warning has been extended through early Friday morning as another round of snow is expected to hit the Springfield area late Thursday night.

Meteorologist Savannah Tennyson says the third round of snow will hit the Springfield area between 9:00 and 11:00 p.m. Thursday. However, areas north of Interstate 44 may see snow tapering off for good soon.

The snow will finally break Friday morning, but bitterly cold temperatures will follow. Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner says it’s very possible temperatures will sink below zero in some places Friday. These cold temperatures will keep the snow sticking around through the weekend.

So how much snow will we see as the storm continues and brings another round of precipitation? Jamie and Savannah say the Springfield area will see another 1-2 inches of snow by the time it tapers off Friday morning. This would bring Springfield to a total of 6-8 inches of snow from this storm. For the Branson and Harrison, Arkansas area, our meteorologists are predicting 2-3 more inches of snow, bringing the Branson area to a total of 11 inches of snow.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.

Here is how KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox will keep you updated through the storm: