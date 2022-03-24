JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered United States and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at all government buildings in Greene County and firehouses across the state Friday in honor of Ebenezer Fire Protection District Firefighter Dustin Brandhorst.

Brandhorst died while responding to a fire in Fair Grove Friday. The firetruck he was driving traveled off Highway A and overturned.

Brandhorst had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District for three years, and was honored in 2019 for having served the most hours in the district.

“Dustin Brandhorst was a Missourian who exemplified one of our finest traditions – neighbor helping neighbor,” Governor Parson said in a news release, “In his three years as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, Firefighter Brandhorst had accumulated over 2,000 hours of volunteer service and almost 800 hours of training, all so that he could help make his community safer. We will always remember his tremendous dedication to serving others.”

Memorial services for Brandhorst are scheduled for Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25.