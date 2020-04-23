How local businesses are benefitting from Paycheck Protection Program

BRANSON, Mo. – Employees who were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic are being asked to come back to work.

Pourhouse, in Hollister, Missouri, is bringing staff back after receiving a loan designed to help small businesses during this crisis.

This program designed by the government was intended to assist small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Owner of Pourhouse, Tammy Roberts, says it was pretty simple to receive the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loan.

“From the time that we applied for it, we had to accept that money within 10 days of applying and being approved for it,” said Roberts. “And once we accept the money, we have eight weeks to spend that money. 75% of it has to be spent on payroll.”

Roberts also says she only had to fill out the necessary paperowrk and file it with the assistance of her back and accountant

The PPP loan is designed to provide a direct inventive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

“So now it’s afforded us to be able to bring people back in, get people off of unemployment,” said Roberts. “Get them back in working. I mean you’d be shocked how many people really wanted to come back. Like they were so tired of sitting at home. They really want to work and even though unemployment benefits might be paying them more than what they’re used to making, they still want to come back.”

One of the employees to return to Pourhouse, chef Adam Yorty, was ready to get the call to come back to work.

“I know that it’s kind of tempting sometimes it’s like look how much I’m making,” said Yorty. “But it’s there for a reason. And it’s not going to last forever. And this is my own personal ethic, I just wanted to get back to it.”

Yorty says he hopes to never have to go through something like this again.

“I just did not like doing anything,” Yorty said. “I put on like 20 pounds of COVID-19 weight.”

The small business administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.