How important keeping cool is for senior citizens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — That’s especially true for senior citizens who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

But there are some options for seniors in Springfield who want to stay active.

South Side Senior Center administrator, Kendell Prall, says the center provides indoor activities. “Heat strokes are very very common with seniors. Simply because their body can’t regulate quick enough.”

Seniors our reporter Frances Lin spoke to say on a hot day they can barely be outside at all.

Granville Henderson says seniors like herself need to be in good shape to be able to recover from accidents. “I fell once, at my house, there alone, laid on the floor for two days. Finally I got to a phone, called my neighbor, they got the police, and they broke into my house and got me, took me to the hospital. Since then, I’m very careful to make sure that I do the right thing.”

Henderson also says the centers are good for non-physical activities to stay out of the sun. “I enjoy the group that I play with. I come every day and play because I don’t have anyone to cook for me, so I come and eat here, and I’m very comfortable here with all the people.”

Prall explained that the center also has a box-fan drive. “If anybody ever has a box fan unopened, unused, feel free to bring it in. We give those to the seniors who their A/C’s broken down, they can’t get it repaired quick enough or anything like that. We make sure that they have box fans.”

If you would like to donate box fans, call 417-890-1313.