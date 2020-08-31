How harmless are ‘less-lethal’ weapons?

(CBS) — As reports of protests continue across the nation, you may have heard the term of police using “less-lethal” weapons to keep order and disperse protestors.

But what are those weapons and how harmless are they really?

The weapons available to police if a crowd gets out of control are designed to be less-lethal, things like bean bag rounds and foam-tipped projectiles.

However, of the nearly 2,000 people documented to have been injured by less-lethal rounds since 1990, 300 suffered permanent disability and 53 have died.

Linda Tirado is a freelance journalist sent to cover the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis. She says she was shot with one of those “less-lethal” weapons.

“I think that not shooting people in the face for exercising the first thing we fixed about the Constitution should just be standard operating procedure,” Tirado said.

Travis Norton is an instructor with the California Association of Tactical Officers who specializes in less-lethal weapons.

He says that rules of engagement have to be set because the risk of injuries is almost inevitable.

Norton says that unlike live ammunition, less-lethal projectiles are unpredictable.

“Law enforcement is screaming for something better for us to use than what’s out there,” Norton said. “In the last 20 years, we have had no new less-lethals come out other than prototypes and pilot projects.”

But until something better comes along, Norton says less-lethals will likely remain a crowd control option for police departments.