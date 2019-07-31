1  of  2
How first day of school push-back is impacting local school districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A number of school districts, including Springfield, are opposed to a bill that would push back school start dates for many reasons.

The main reason is to maintain local control, allowing schools to align their schedules with colleges and universities, to try to make it as convenient as possible.

But now, they can’t do that anymore, they have to push back the first day of school, impacting testing dates, breaks, etc.

Several school districts are adding the number of hours per day, so they have a longer summer. Springfield is not one of those districts. They are simply pushing back, and the summers will start later. The number of hours per day will remain the same as well.

