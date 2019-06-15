How Cities Work with Potential Cannabis Businesses in MO

MISSOURI — Towns across the state are working with hopefuls in the medical cannabis industry to make sure things go smoothly.

Medical marijuana applications for patients and potential businesses are already available in Missouri, and can be turned in July 4.

City governments and those who want to grow, manufacture, or sell cannabis products are working to make it happen.

Under Amendment 2 in Missouri, each congressional district will have 24 dispensaries for patients to have access to medical cannabis, but that takes planning from cities to make that a reality.

In Nixa, Director of Planning and Development Travis Cossey says that process is already underway.

“The City of Nixa is currently reviewing regulations for the adoption of an ordinance to allow for the placement of cultivation facilities, testing facilities, dispensaries, and product-infused manufacturing within our industrial zone districts,” Cossey says.

Each city that has those types of facilities will have their own unique zoning and regulations.

Nixa City Council is considering keeping those facilities 1,000 feet from all schools, 250 feet from churches, and 500 feet from licensed daycare facilities.

Cossey says they are working hard to get their regulations in place, because those who apply for commercial licenses also need to provide zoning verifications from the community they plan on operating in.

In Ava, Matt Overcast and his family are looking to get their business going — Show-Me Natural Gardens. Matt, Sister VaNessa, and Mom Katrina, are currently looking at a number of locations in and out of the city.

“So we’re going to be doing all aspects of industry from growing to manufacturing various products, to also dispensing those various products to patients,” says Overcast.

The Overcasts’ are hoping things work out with the city and its residents.

“If we don’t need to have those ordinances changed, then we’re not going to pursue that. So, we’re wrapping things up, we’re in talks with the city, and hopefully things will work out for the betterment of the community,” Overcast explains.

Show Me Natural Gardens’ main goals in the meantime are public education on cannabis, reducing negative stigma around it, and encouraging more healthcare providers to support medical marijuana.

Nixa City Council will further discuss their proposed regulations on June 24th, and they will hear any concerns at that time from the community.