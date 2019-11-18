How can we all keep the Nature Center ‘untouched’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keeping the Nature Center look as if it is “untouched” can be difficult.

A way for everyone to help keep the nature center as natural as possible would be to follow their rules:

No pets allowed. The nature center sometimes encounters people who bring dogs to the trail. That could cause distractions to people enjoying the outdoors.

Other distractions include skateboards or bikes.

Luckily, there are other places in town you can take your dog: