How can we all keep the Nature Center ‘untouched’

by: Frances Lin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keeping the Nature Center look as if it is “untouched” can be difficult.

A way for everyone to help keep the nature center as natural as possible would be to follow their rules:

  • No pets allowed. The nature center sometimes encounters people who bring dogs to the trail. That could cause distractions to people enjoying the outdoors.
  • Other distractions include skateboards or bikes.

Luckily, there are other places in town you can take your dog:

  • Wilson’s Creek greenway
  • Ritter Springs park
  • Cruse dog park
  • Fassnight park
  • Frisco Highline Trail
  • Valley Water Mill Park
  • Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park

