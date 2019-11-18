How can we all keep the Nature Center ‘untouched’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keeping the Nature Center look as if it is “untouched” can be difficult.
A way for everyone to help keep the nature center as natural as possible would be to follow their rules:
- No pets allowed. The nature center sometimes encounters people who bring dogs to the trail. That could cause distractions to people enjoying the outdoors.
- Other distractions include skateboards or bikes.
Luckily, there are other places in town you can take your dog:
- Wilson’s Creek greenway
- Ritter Springs park
- Cruse dog park
- Fassnight park
- Frisco Highline Trail
- Valley Water Mill Park
- Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park