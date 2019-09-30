How a scammer connects to a victim in order to make money

U.S. — Every year about 10% of us adults fall for a fraud.

New research reveals how a victim connects to a scam can make a big difference whether they lose money.

Dee Emerson was offered a data entry job and could work from home.

The company hired her and said they’d send a $50 check to pay for equipment.

But instead, she got a $4,700 check.

Emerson became suspicious and after looking into it discovered it was a scam.

It’s believed the check was a fake and the people behind it probably wanted her to deposit the check then send back $4,000 before it bounced.

“Not talking to someone about a potentially fraudulent offer is problematic and leads to higher, higher victimization rates.” Gary Mottola said, with the Finra Investor Education Foundation.

Gary Mottola with the financial industry regulatory authority says people are more likely to engage and lose money in a scheme when they connect with the con through social media or a website.

Researchers also found people who live alone and don’t have people to talk to are at higher risk.