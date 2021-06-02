Houston, MO Police Dept. identifies victim in stabbing death

HOUSTON, Mo.– Investigators in Houston, Missouri are working to determine what led to the death of 30-year-old Billy J. Hayes Jr. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

According to Houston PD, authorities were dispatched to a reported stabbing at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers located the man dead inside a home. Officers report Hayes had multiple apparent stab wounds.

One man was taken into custody at the scene of Hayes’ stabbing. That man is sitting in the Texas County Jail at the time of this report.

Houston PD says its being assisted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department on this investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also lending a hand.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Billy Hayes to call Chief Brad Evans or Lt. Mathew Woodmansee with the Houston Police Department. Either can be requested after calling the number below:

(417)-967-5999