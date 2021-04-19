House of Ethics Committee releases sexual abuse allegation report on Rep. Rick Roeber

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The House Ethics Committee released a report on Missouri Representative Rick Roeber and has recommended his expulsion.

The committee’s report was released Monday, April 19, and found the allegations made by his now-adult children to be credible.

According to the report, the Kansas City Star reported in September 2020 that two of Roeber’s children were abused by him when they were young. When this report was published, Roeber was a candidate for the 34th District in Missouri’s House of Representatives.

Shortly after the election, Roeber’s children asked the House to consider his fitness to serve as a representative.

The committee found accusations of sexual and physical abuse, including an incident that left one child with a scarred eyelid.

According to the report, the evidence in the case, which included testimony from five witnesses was “clear and convincing”.

The report came less than a week after the House members unanimously voted to reject Roeber’s resignation.

A vote of two-thirds of the House is needed to expel Roeber.