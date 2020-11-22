House fire reported on Main Avenue in Springfield

News

by: Carissa Codel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A house fire was reported on Main Avenue between Lynn and Calhoun Street.

According to Ozarks Traffic, the fire was reported around 9:15 p.m.

No further information was given. KOLR10 will post updates as they arrive.

