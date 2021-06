WARSAW, Mo. — One person has died after their home caught fire in Benton County.

Benton County Central Dispatch received a 911 Saturday morning about a residential structure fire in Warsaw, Missouri.

Police say a homeowner died in the fire, and the homeowner had re-entered the residence with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to extinguish the flames when the fire intensified.

The incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.