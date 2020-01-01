House fire in Joplin starts the New Year

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) — Shortly after 8:00 AM Joplin Fire Department dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1100 block of South Jackson. Battalion 1, Rescue 1, Engine 4, Engine 2, Metro 6 arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the backside of the residence, 1116 South Jackson, was showing smoke and flames and had spread into the attic area. Radio reports stated crews on the scene had a working structure fire and they were out to attack.

The flames had spread from the backside of the home into the attic space. Crews worked into that area to extinguish the fire completely as utilities were cut to the residence shortly after 8:30 AM.

It’s unknown if the residence was occupied.

The fire was declared out at 8:37 AM. Firefighters remained on the scene till after 9:30 AM. More details as they become available from the Joplin Fire Department.