House Democrats make headway in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Democrats made headway Friday morning in their impeachment inquiry, as two state department officials agree to testify despite the Trump Administration saying it will not cooperate.

The former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, arriving on Capitol Hill this morning for a transcribed interview with House lawmakers.

The career U.S. diplomat appearing despite the White House saying they will not cooperate with the ongoing impeachment inquiry until there’s a full house vote.

Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post in May, and mentioned in the Ukraine whistleblower complaint, has since been described by the president as quote “bad news”.

Lawmakers seek to question the former ambassador about her abrupt departure, as well as the whistleblower’s allegations the president inappropriately pressured Ukraine’s leader for political dirt.

“We have a lot of concerns about this witness. It was well known, we’ve had several both former U.S. officials and current U.S. officials come to us and tell us, this was a very partisan ambassador… And so we’ll want to get her on the record. Did she support the Trump administration?” says Devin Nunes (R-CA).

Yovanovitch’s interview coming one day after two businessmen with ties to Rudy Giuliani were arrested on charges of campaign finance violations. The pair also accused of engaging in political activities tied to Yovanovitch’s removal.

“Giuliani’s been involved up to his neck in this entire mess,” says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

And next week, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU has now agreed to testify after being subpoenaed by house democrats despite being blocked by the state department earlier this week.