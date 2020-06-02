Hot Springs police announce new police chief

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – The Hot Springs police department has announced a new police chief.

Chris Chapmond has been hired as the Chief of Police for the Hot Springs Police Department.

City Manager Bill Burrough made the hiring announcement today, June 1, 2020. Chapmond will officially assume the position on July 1, 2020. He was selected as the top candidate following an extensive national search, two interviews with the hiring panel and one with the Board of Directors.

He previously served the City of Hot Springs within the Police Department for 22 years in numerous roles and ranks, with the latter two years as the Assistant Chief of Police.

Captain Billy Hrvatin will immediately assume the role of Interim Chief of Police and will continue to serve in this capacity until Chief Chapmond’s first day.

“I am looking forward to Chief Chapmond’s leadership and commitment to our community,” said Burrough. “I congratulate both of these officers, Hrvatin and Chapmond, and look forward to working with them.”