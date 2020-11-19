Hot Springs cancels First Ever 18th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – The First Ever 18th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for March 17, 2021, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Visit Hot Springs announced it on their Facebook page on Thursday.

“Because we can’t be certain what public-health restrictions will remain in place by spring, the parade committee decided not to have our customary 30,000 parade fans gather in downtown Hot Springs on St. Patrick’s Day,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said in a press release.

“It wouldn’t be fair for us to ask parade participants, guest celebrities and our fans to commit to participating and then have to cancel at the last minute.”

The parade was founded in 2003. From an array of celebrities to thousands of attendees every year, the parade has gained fame from across the globe.

Earlier this year, the 2020 parade was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.