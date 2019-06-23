Hot air balloon crashes into crowd of people during festival

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A huge hot air balloon landed in the crowd at the Hot Air Balloon Festival/Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday evening at HLGU.

One person who was there told KHQA the basket hit right behind them, and “ran over his mother.”

He said his mom was fine, but did have a small cut on her finger.

Witnesses say the incident happened late in the 6 p.m. hour.

A firetruck and ambulance were witnessed at the scene.

This video caught the balloon drop on camera. It was provided to KHQA by Melanie Ann Locke.

The event will still continue as planned.