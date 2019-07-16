Hoping to help abuse victims, Greene County plans to buy old SPS building for $10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Greene County Family Justice Center is busier than it cares to admit. The facility, providing help to victims of “domestic abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, and family abuse”, reportedly saw 600 adult clients and 133 children in less than a year.

And with that demand comes the need for more space.

It’s why the Springfield Public School District stepped in to help, selling it’s Tefft building to the County.

If the sale goes through, the building will be converted into the new Family Justice Center.

Carol Embree with SPS says the sale isn’t completely altruistic. SPS expects the benefits of a more well-equipped Family Justice Center to circle back and impact the entire community (school district included).

“Our board of education has been very focused on ensuring that these buildings that are no longer useful for district purposes, would be given back to the community in such a way that the community would be benefitted,” Embree told Ozarks First. “And this is certainly an opportunity that will do that very thing.”