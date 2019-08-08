Honoring Greene County’s Namesake, Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate what would have been the 277th birthday of Nathanael Greene, a general during the American Revolutionary War that would go on to lend his name to Greene County.

Patriotic lyrics echoed through the halls of the Historic Greene County Courthouse, honoring the life of major general Nathanael Greene.

Now, Greene is remembered for inspiring the name of several communities, including Greene County, but in 1778 the general was known as George Washington’s most trusted comrade.

“Washington commented that if he were to die on the battlefield, he would want Greene to become commander-in-chief,” said Sons of the American Revolution chapter president Ken Lawrence.

A pillar of leadership, Greene taught his troops discipline– setting the stage for a sweep at the Battle at Yorktown.

“Had it not been for people like general Nathanael Greene, George Washington and others that gave their lives and sacred honor, we all would not have the freedom that we have today,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon.

“People in southwest Missouri are patriotic people. We appreciate our roots, where we came from and the legacy of freedom that we enjoy because of so many patriotic ancestors that have come before us,” remarked Dixon.

277 years after his birth, Greene’s name lives on. His legacy is preserved by communities like Greene County, that he fought to be free all those years ago.