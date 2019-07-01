Hong Kong protesters break into legislature’s main building

HONG KONG — Furious protests in Hong Kong boiled over when crowds broke their way into the legislature’s main building.

Hundreds of protesters poured into Hong Kong’s legislative chamber wearing helmets and masks, some climbed onto lawmakers’ desks and spray painted slogans on the wall.

The crowd rammed an entrance for hours to smash their way inside, where they tore down portraits of legislative leaders.

And today takes on additional significance since July 1st marks the 22 year anniversary of China taking control of Hong Kong.

Protesters are angry at Hong Kong’s attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial in the Mainland’s opaque court system.