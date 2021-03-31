Honda recalls over 628,000 vehicles in US over defective fuel pumps

The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (NEXSTAR) — Honda is recalling 628,124 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing loss of engine power and vehicle stalling that could increase the risk of a crash.

Much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years is covered in the recall, including the CR-V small SUV, the company’s top-selling U.S. vehicle.

The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective. Honda says it has received no reports of crashes or injuries.

Included in the recall are the 2018 and 2019 CR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura models included in the recall are the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.

Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free. The company said owners should take affected vehicles to an authorized dealer as soon as they receive notification.

Owners can also check whether their vehicles are included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.