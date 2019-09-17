Homeless women shelter asking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Staying safe can be a challenge for homeless women but with the help of organizations in the community.

Like safe to sleep women can rest their heads without worrying about what could happen while they sleep.

An open-house tonight showcased the facilities set up for women at safe to sleep and the staff used it as an opportunity to call for help.

“Tonight we are just having an open house for safe to sleep. We want to talk about how safe to sleep functions and try to recruit some volunteers,” said Jessica Luraas, the volunteer coordinator. “We’re a volunteer-based organization so we need volunteers to keep our doors open.”

Each night safe-to-sleep needs two volunteers on duty at all times to help ensure the safety of the women while they rest.

The shelter hosts women from 7:30 p.m. until the next day at 7:30 a.m.