Homeless teen bucks the odds, earns scholarship to Maryville University

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KTVI) – Nevaeh Scales was homeless until moving into her dorm at Maryville, but you wouldn’t know that talking to her. She is optimistic, loves her friends, and her former teacher describes her as brilliant and tenacious.

Nevaeh grew up in a single-parent home. Her father died when she was three. As the years went on, Nevaeh became estranged from her sister and mother and by her junior year in high school she was homeless.

Brooke James was Nevaeh’s advisor and English teacher at McCluer High School. She said despite what was going on at home, Nevaeh threw herself into school. She knew getting a scholarship was her way out.

Nevaeh graduated from high school with a 4.3 GPA and a scholarship to Maryville to study her passion for cybersecurity. She moved into her dorm with just a few pairs of leggings, some t-shirts, and a blanket.

A few days ago, Brooke met Nevaeh for lunch. It was cold but the only shoes Nevaeh had were sandals. Brooke remembered that last year after Christmas break, Nevaeh had told her she had not gotten anything for Christmas.

Nevaeh has never asked brook for anything, but Brooke made a post on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in helping her get a well deserving former student some Christmas gifts. The response has been great.

Nevaeh said some clothes, shoes, and a jacket would be nice but she doesn’t need much.

Brooke would like to get Neveah a computer worthy of a cybersecurity student and a trip to the spa to get her hair done and make her feel beautiful.

If you want to donate here is the information: