Homeless outreach group asks for public’s help after arson destroys donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Kitchen Inc., a homeless outreach organization based in Springfield, is recovering from what the Springfield Fire Department confirms was an arson. Now, The Kitchen is asking the public for help.







Meleah Spencer, CEO of The Kitchen Inc., says the fire took everything from a group of people who already had nothing.

Spencer said the fire destroyed most of the non-profit’s donated items. This includes twin-size mattresses, silverware, and food. Spencer said these items are given to clients who have recently moved into their own apartment/home.

The Kitchen is now asking for donations in the form of needed materials. The organization released the following list of items: