Home births growing in popularity thanks to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– COVID-19 has undoubtedly forced a lot of people to shift from the norm and adapt to a new way of life. One of the most recently-noticed adaptations that continues to grow in popularity – home births.

With tight visitor restrictions at a number of hospitals across the country, many women are choosing a different path.

Devin Pate, a first-time mom, was about six months pregnant when the pandemic started. She originally had plans to give birth in a hospital, but at 8 months changed her birth plan.

Pate, like many others across the country, decided to have her baby girl, Dean, at home. She says she was surrounded by a supportive team, including her doula, Cora Crain.

“The midwife we chose,” Pate says, “we interviewed two and the one we chose, I think they had 30 births in two months which is insane.”

Crain says some of her clients still give birth in the hospital, in which case she offers support over video chat.