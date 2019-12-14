Holy Trinity Catholic Church recreates Notre Dame Cathedral with gingerbread

WESTON, Mo. — A church in Missouri is using a holiday tradition to honor the Notre Dame Cathedral.

You may remember the cathedral sustained extensive damage earlier this year from a massive fire.

But members of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, Missouri are recreating their own version of the cathedral with gingerbread.

Creating this took 50 batches of gingerbread, pretzel railings, chocolate gargoyles and melted jolly ranchers to make stained glass windows.

In total it measures about eight feet long four feet wide and seven feet tall.

One co-creator says the month-long project was well worth it.

Gingerbread Notre Dame co-creator Lisa Stiffler said, “It’s just a feel good project, I mean I think so many people are going to get joy out of it and honestly while we were making it you get such a sense of accomplishment.”

In previous years church members have constructed replicas of their own church and the Vatican.