Hollywood actor/director teams up with local filmmaker

HOLLISTER, Mo- A local filmmaker is making her Hollywood dreams come true with the help of a man who knows a thing or two in the industry.

Deborah Watson, Assistant Director, and Writer of “Not Too Far From Here,” is receiving help from Hollywood actor/ director Kevin Sorbo.

“Not Too Far From Here” is a faith-based movie that spotlights domestic violence.

Watson is thrilled to have Kevin Sorbo take the helm of the movie.

When asked about what the movie is about, Watson said, “Life is full of choices, and we can choose love, we can choose peace, we can choose hope. We can walk away from things that are destructive.”

The budget for the movie grew from $350,000 to a $2.5 million budget in a matter of days. This pricing is something the small town filmmaker has never experience.

Sorbo is best known for his role as Hercules in the 90’s adventure series. He shares why he was interested in helping the Hollister filmmaker.

“I think this is a movie that can teach a lot of people to not have such a negative viewpoint. I think for the rallying cry. Guys, we got to work on our kindness. We got to work on our temperament. We have to work on our hope, and our redemption levels,” says Sorbo.

“He understands faith-based films as well as secular films, and he’s not scared of doing the right thing to tell the story and make an impact,” says Watson.

She says they plan to start shooting in May or June with hopes of having it completed by October. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.